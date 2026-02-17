Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm weather hangs on, rain chances return later this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another fantastic day ahead with temps warming to the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
  • The warmer weather hangs on through the end of the week with some 70s returning by Thursday and Friday.
  • Rain chances are going to return this weekend with the best shot coming on Saturday.
  • This won’t likely be as much as we just saw on Sunday, but could be quite wet at times.
  • Temps cool back to the 50s by Sunday and barely 50 by Monday.

