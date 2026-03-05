FORECAST: Warm weather to persist into next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another very warm day is ahead with highs back to near 80 degrees.

This pattern is going to stay with us through the weekend.

A little bit of moisture is starting to stream back into the region, making it feel a bit muggy for this time of year, but the bulk of the rain chances stay west of us toward the mountains.

The warm weather pattern lasts well into next week with the next cool down at least a week away.

