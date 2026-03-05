Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm weather to persist into next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another very warm day is ahead with highs back to near 80 degrees.
  • This pattern is going to stay with us through the weekend.
  • A little bit of moisture is starting to stream back into the region, making it feel a bit muggy for this time of year, but the bulk of the rain chances stay west of us toward the mountains.
  • The warm weather pattern lasts well into next week with the next cool down at least a week away.

