FORECAST: Warm weather to persist into next week

FORECAST:
- Another very warm day is ahead with highs back to near 80 degrees.
- This pattern is going to stay with us through the weekend.
- A little bit of moisture is starting to stream back into the region, making it feel a bit muggy for this time of year, but the bulk of the rain chances stay west of us toward the mountains.
- The warm weather pattern lasts well into next week with the next cool down at least a week away.
