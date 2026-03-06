FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead with spotty storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Warmth takes center stage this weekend as temperatures surge back into the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.
- A weak cold front will inch toward the Mountains, bringing the chance for a stray downpour Saturday, with better storm chances Sunday afternoon.
- Despite the front’s arrival, it won’t cool things down immediately.
- However, signs point to a return to more typical March weather later next week.
