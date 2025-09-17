FORECAST: Warmer weather ahead, rain-free weather hangs on

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cloudy start to the day will give way to more sunshine later this afternoon.

While a few areas far north may see a few sprinkles this morning, rain chances are slim today.

Highs warm back to the mid 80s.

Even warmer temps arrive for the rest of the week as we return to the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.

Rain free weather also hangs on.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group