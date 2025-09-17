Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmer weather ahead, rain-free weather hangs on

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cloudy start to the day will give way to more sunshine later this afternoon.
  • While a few areas far north may see a few sprinkles this morning, rain chances are slim today.
  • Highs warm back to the mid 80s.
  • Even warmer temps arrive for the rest of the week as we return to the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.
  • Rain free weather also hangs on.

