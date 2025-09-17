FORECAST: Warmer weather ahead, rain-free weather hangs on

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cloudy start to the day will give way to more sunshine later this afternoon.
- While a few areas far north may see a few sprinkles this morning, rain chances are slim today.
- Highs warm back to the mid 80s.
- Even warmer temps arrive for the rest of the week as we return to the upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.
- Rain free weather also hangs on.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group