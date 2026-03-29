FORECAST: Warmer, wetter conditions going into the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a pattern change ahead for the “somewhat” warmer and “somewhat” wetter.

Fair weather high pressure over the Carolinas will slowly slide offshore and allow more of a southerly wind flow to develop through this upcoming week

This developing southerly wind flow will push temperatures up through the week and also allow a gradual increase in low-level moisture.

This combination will slowly increase our chances for scattered showers/thunderstorms the last half of this coming week...which we need as we are way below normal on rainfall and we try to clear out some of the pollen in the air.

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