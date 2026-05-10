FORECAST: Warmer with more sun today, tracking showers tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re warming things up today with more sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon!

Those temperatures will dip back into the 70s for the work week as we track an incoming cold front on Monday.

That front brings a couple of showers starting around midday for the Charlotte area.

Unfortunately, they won’t amount to much in terms of accumulation.

We’re a bit cooler Tuesday and dry before another quick moving system brings an isolated shower chance on Wednesday.

Beyond midweek, we’re dry and much warmer as we go into next weekend!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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