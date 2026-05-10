FORECAST: Warmer with more sun today, tracking showers tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re warming things up today with more sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon!
- Those temperatures will dip back into the 70s for the work week as we track an incoming cold front on Monday.
- That front brings a couple of showers starting around midday for the Charlotte area.
- Unfortunately, they won’t amount to much in terms of accumulation.
- We’re a bit cooler Tuesday and dry before another quick moving system brings an isolated shower chance on Wednesday.
- Beyond midweek, we’re dry and much warmer as we go into next weekend!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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