FORECAST: Warming back up to the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Not as cold this morning compared to yesterday and we really warm up this afternoon.

Breezy southwest winds help to warm us back up to the lower 80s today.

We keep the warmer weather through the end of the week before some minor changes come in this weekend.

A few scattered showers or storms are possible on Saturday, but it won’t have a big impact on plans.

Rain totals may only add up to around ½ inch.

Slightly cooler temps in the 70s by the end of the weekend.

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