Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming back up to the 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Not as cold this morning compared to yesterday and we really warm up this afternoon.
  • Breezy southwest winds help to warm us back up to the lower 80s today.
  • We keep the warmer weather through the end of the week before some minor changes come in this weekend.
  • A few scattered showers or storms are possible on Saturday, but it won’t have a big impact on plans.
  • Rain totals may only add up to around ½ inch.
  • Slightly cooler temps in the 70s by the end of the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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