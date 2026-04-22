FORECAST: Warming back up to the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Not as cold this morning compared to yesterday and we really warm up this afternoon.
- Breezy southwest winds help to warm us back up to the lower 80s today.
- We keep the warmer weather through the end of the week before some minor changes come in this weekend.
- A few scattered showers or storms are possible on Saturday, but it won’t have a big impact on plans.
- Rain totals may only add up to around ½ inch.
- Slightly cooler temps in the 70s by the end of the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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