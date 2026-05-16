FORECAST: Warming up this weekend, storm chances later in the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re switching from spring to summer this weekend with building heat the next few days!

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s today, upper 80s tomorrow, and near 90 degrees through the first half of next week.

The humidity will start to climb a bit as well.

We stay dry for any weekend plans, with storm chances increasing through the second half of next week.

Right now, Thursday looks to be our best chance for scattered storms across the area.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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