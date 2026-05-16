FORECAST: Warming up this weekend, storm chances later in the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re switching from spring to summer this weekend with building heat the next few days!
- High temperatures will be in the mid-80s today, upper 80s tomorrow, and near 90 degrees through the first half of next week.
- The humidity will start to climb a bit as well.
- We stay dry for any weekend plans, with storm chances increasing through the second half of next week.
- Right now, Thursday looks to be our best chance for scattered storms across the area.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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