FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend; rain possible Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temps continue to warm up today with highs returning to the mid 80s.

Sunny and dry weather hangs on through the end of the week, but some rain chance is still coming in this weekend.

Scattered showers and storms still possible on Saturday, but it won’t be an all-day rain to ruin plans.

It also may not add up to much, but at least it’s something.

Drier conditions return on Sunday before more opportunities for rain next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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