FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend; rain possible Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temps continue to warm up today with highs returning to the mid 80s.
- Sunny and dry weather hangs on through the end of the week, but some rain chance is still coming in this weekend.
- Scattered showers and storms still possible on Saturday, but it won’t be an all-day rain to ruin plans.
- It also may not add up to much, but at least it’s something.
- Drier conditions return on Sunday before more opportunities for rain next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- 7-Day Forecast
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