Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend; rain possible Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Temps continue to warm up today with highs returning to the mid 80s.
  • Sunny and dry weather hangs on through the end of the week, but some rain chance is still coming in this weekend.
  • Scattered showers and storms still possible on Saturday, but it won’t be an all-day rain to ruin plans.
  • It also may not add up to much, but at least it’s something.
  • Drier conditions return on Sunday before more opportunities for rain next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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