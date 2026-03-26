Forecasts

FORECAST: Warming up with record highs tomorrow before weekend cooldown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Not nearly as cold this morning and a really nice warm up is coming for this afternoon.
  • Partly cloudy and breezy today with highs near 80 degrees.
  • Those winds out of the southwest will be gusting over 25 mph at times.
  • The big warm up comes in tomorrow with another record high in the upper 80s (current record is 85° in 1950.)
  • The next front comes in tomorrow night with a very low risk for showers, but it does cool us back down for the weekend.
  • Highs just in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.
  • Rain free skies expected heading into next week with another warm up.

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