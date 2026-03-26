FORECAST: Warming up with record highs tomorrow before weekend cooldown

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Not nearly as cold this morning and a really nice warm up is coming for this afternoon.
- Partly cloudy and breezy today with highs near 80 degrees.
- Those winds out of the southwest will be gusting over 25 mph at times.
- The big warm up comes in tomorrow with another record high in the upper 80s (current record is 85° in 1950.)
- The next front comes in tomorrow night with a very low risk for showers, but it does cool us back down for the weekend.
- Highs just in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.
- Rain free skies expected heading into next week with another warm up.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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