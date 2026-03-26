FORECAST: Warming up with record highs tomorrow before weekend cooldown

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Not nearly as cold this morning and a really nice warm up is coming for this afternoon.

Partly cloudy and breezy today with highs near 80 degrees.

Those winds out of the southwest will be gusting over 25 mph at times.

The big warm up comes in tomorrow with another record high in the upper 80s (current record is 85° in 1950.)

The next front comes in tomorrow night with a very low risk for showers, but it does cool us back down for the weekend.

Highs just in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.

Rain free skies expected heading into next week with another warm up.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group