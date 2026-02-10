Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmth to fade as cold air takes over

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • This amazing warmth will slowly slip through our fingers for the rest of the week.
  • We’ll see some showers tomorrow morning.
  • They will quickly move on, but cold air will slowly take over and temperatures will gradually fall back to the low 50s by the end of the week.

