FORECAST: Warnings in effect as line of showers and storms moving through the Charlotte area

FORECAST:
- A line of showers and storms is moving through our region this morning.
- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until noon due to the chance for an isolated storm with damaging wind gusts, small hail, or a brief tornado.
- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in place in Stanly County until 8:15 a.m.
- Storms will push east of our area by noon and we’re dry through the rest of the day.
- It’s still hot and muggy with highs back in the mid to upper 80s.
