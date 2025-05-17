FORECAST: Warnings in effect as line of showers and storms moving through the Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A line of showers and storms is moving through our region this morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until noon due to the chance for an isolated storm with damaging wind gusts, small hail, or a brief tornado.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in place in Stanly County until 8:15 a.m.

Storms will push east of our area by noon and we’re dry through the rest of the day.

It’s still hot and muggy with highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

