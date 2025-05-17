Forecasts

FORECAST: Warnings in effect as line of showers and storms moving through the Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A line of showers and storms is moving through our region this morning.
  • A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until noon due to the chance for an isolated storm with damaging wind gusts, small hail, or a brief tornado.
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in place in Stanly County until 8:15 a.m.
  • Storms will push east of our area by noon and we’re dry through the rest of the day.
  • It’s still hot and muggy with highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read