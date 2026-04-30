FORECAST: Watching more showers through the end of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Watching another round of showers and downpours to our west this morning.

This should move across the area through midday (especially south side) and then we’ll get back to sunshine this afternoon.

Highs reach the mid 70s.

Dry weather hangs on for our Friday and Friday evening plans before rain returns on Saturday.

This won’t be heavy rain or storms, but some good soaking rain through Saturday morning.

Drier weather then returns for the remainder of the weekend.

Temps struggle to get much above 60 on Saturday, upper 60s on Sunday.

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