Forecasts

FORECAST: Watching more showers through the end of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Watching another round of showers and downpours to our west this morning.
  • This should move across the area through midday (especially south side) and then we’ll get back to sunshine this afternoon.
  • Highs reach the mid 70s.
  • Dry weather hangs on for our Friday and Friday evening plans before rain returns on Saturday.
  • This won’t be heavy rain or storms, but some good soaking rain through Saturday morning.
  • Drier weather then returns for the remainder of the weekend.
  • Temps struggle to get much above 60 on Saturday, upper 60s on Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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