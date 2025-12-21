FORECAST: Weak dry front moving through this evening 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A weak front is moving through the Carolinas this afternoon.
- That’s what’s giving us the extra clouds and breezy conditions.
- We’ll see a brief cool down tomorrow back into the lower 50s before we heat things up big time later this week.
- We are now forecasting a high of 70 on Christmas Day as models continue to trend warmer.
- Otherwise, we are going to continue a long stretch of dry weather.
- For Thursday, most of the DMA is now under Moderate Drought Conditions.
