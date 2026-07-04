FORECAST: Weather alert continues for record-breaking heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our Weather Alert continues with record-breaking heat in the forecast this Independence Day!

Temperatures will be back near 100 degrees this afternoon and will feel closer to 105-108 with the humidity.

A Heat Advisory is in place again for our entire area outside of the mountains until 8 p.m.

There’s a low risk for an isolated storm this afternoon, mostly for the High Country.

The better chance for a few pop up storms this weekend is tomorrow.

The heat will still be dangerous Sunday with highs in the upper 90s feeling over 100 degrees.

We’ll see those temperatures moderate and drop down into the low and mid 90s during the week ahead with better storm chances returning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group