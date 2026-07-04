FORECAST: Weather alert continues for record-breaking heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our Weather Alert continues with record-breaking heat in the forecast this Independence Day!
- Temperatures will be back near 100 degrees this afternoon and will feel closer to 105-108 with the humidity.
- A Heat Advisory is in place again for our entire area outside of the mountains until 8 p.m.
- There’s a low risk for an isolated storm this afternoon, mostly for the High Country.
- The better chance for a few pop up storms this weekend is tomorrow.
- The heat will still be dangerous Sunday with highs in the upper 90s feeling over 100 degrees.
- We’ll see those temperatures moderate and drop down into the low and mid 90s during the week ahead with better storm chances returning.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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