Forecasts

FORECAST: Weather alert continues for record-breaking heat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Our Weather Alert continues with record-breaking heat in the forecast this Independence Day!
  • Temperatures will be back near 100 degrees this afternoon and will feel closer to 105-108 with the humidity.
  • A Heat Advisory is in place again for our entire area outside of the mountains until 8 p.m.
  • There’s a low risk for an isolated storm this afternoon, mostly for the High Country.
  • The better chance for a few pop up storms this weekend is tomorrow.
  • The heat will still be dangerous Sunday with highs in the upper 90s feeling over 100 degrees.
  • We’ll see those temperatures moderate and drop down into the low and mid 90s during the week ahead with better storm chances returning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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