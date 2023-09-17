Forecasts

FORECAST: Weekend kicks off with mild and dry conditions before rain moves in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Saturday’s highs will reach the low 80s under partly sunny skies.
  • There is a chance of a few showers across the mountains mainly after about 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, but most of the area will stay dry until early Sunday morning.
  • Low clouds will hang around for early Sunday morning, so there could be a few light showers for the first half of the day.
  • Rain chances across the area will go up by midafternoon on Sunday and will continue to increase through early evening.
  • As of right now, the rain does look to taper off by about 7 p.m. with conditions improving for the start of the work week.
  • Temperatures will remain below average for the work week as highs will barely make it to the low 80s.
  • A chance of thunderstorms moves in on Sunday as well due to the sudden change in temperature.

