FORECAST: Weekend kicks off with mild and dry conditions before rain moves in

Saturday’s highs will reach the low 80s under partly sunny skies.

There is a chance of a few showers across the mountains mainly after about 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, but most of the area will stay dry until early Sunday morning.

Low clouds will hang around for early Sunday morning, so there could be a few light showers for the first half of the day.

Rain chances across the area will go up by midafternoon on Sunday and will continue to increase through early evening.

As of right now, the rain does look to taper off by about 7 p.m. with conditions improving for the start of the work week.

Temperatures will remain below average for the work week as highs will barely make it to the low 80s.

A chance of thunderstorms moves in on Sunday as well due to the sudden change in temperature.

