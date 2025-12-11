FORECAST: Weekend warm-up followed by coldest air of the season

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Winds have relaxed across the region behind a cold front that will drop our temps back into the upper 40s for highs today.

Mountains continue to see snow showers this morning, but they are winding down.

Temps are going to move up and down over the next several days.

A nice warm up to near 60 on Saturday before 40s return on Sunday.

Coldest air of the season invades by Monday with morning lows in the teens!

Dry and quiet weather is going to last well into next week.

