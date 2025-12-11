FORECAST: Weekend warm-up followed by coldest air of the season

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Winds have relaxed across the region behind a cold front that will drop our temps back into the upper 40s for highs today.
- Mountains continue to see snow showers this morning, but they are winding down.
- Temps are going to move up and down over the next several days.
- A nice warm up to near 60 on Saturday before 40s return on Sunday.
- Coldest air of the season invades by Monday with morning lows in the teens!
- Dry and quiet weather is going to last well into next week.
