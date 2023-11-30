FORECAST: Wet weekend weather on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “Soak in that sunshine and warmth, friends,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon. “The weather is about to go downhill in a big way starting tomorrow.”
- Rain will start developing by mid-morning, which will be fairly light and should start to taper off by late afternoon.
- This will set us up for a heavier rain event on Saturday, Ahrens said.
- Steady showers will move in and continue for most of the day.
- The precipitation should start to lessen a bit as we close in on the ACC Championship game on Saturday night in Charlotte on Saturday.
- Showers are likely again on Sunday.
- Of course, that is good news considering our drought situation, Ahrens said.
- The skies will clear up on Monday.
