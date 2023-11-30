FORECAST: Wet weekend weather on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Soak in that sunshine and warmth, friends,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon. “The weather is about to go downhill in a big way starting tomorrow.”

Rain will start developing by mid-morning, which will be fairly light and should start to taper off by late afternoon.

This will set us up for a heavier rain event on Saturday, Ahrens said.

Steady showers will move in and continue for most of the day.

The precipitation should start to lessen a bit as we close in on the ACC Championship game on Saturday night in Charlotte on Saturday.

Showers are likely again on Sunday.

Of course, that is good news considering our drought situation, Ahrens said.

The skies will clear up on Monday.

