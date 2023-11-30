Forecasts

FORECAST: Wet weekend weather on the way

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • “Soak in that sunshine and warmth, friends,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon. “The weather is about to go downhill in a big way starting tomorrow.”
  • Rain will start developing by mid-morning, which will be fairly light and should start to taper off by late afternoon.
  • This will set us up for a heavier rain event on Saturday, Ahrens said.
  • Steady showers will move in and continue for most of the day.
  • The precipitation should start to lessen a bit as we close in on the ACC Championship game on Saturday night in Charlotte on Saturday.
  • Showers are likely again on Sunday.
  • Of course, that is good news considering our drought situation, Ahrens said.
  • The skies will clear up on Monday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read