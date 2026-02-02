Forecasts

FORECAST: Widespread black ice likely overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Well that was certainly a historic storm with 11″ in Charlotte officially.
  • Now the problem continues as the snow melts and temperatures drop dangerously low overnight.
  • The NWS is calling for widespread black ice Monday for much of the morning hours.
  • We’ll be dry with this melt and freeze pattern continuing Monday and Tuesday.
  • Our next storm system could bring in some rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday but only minor impacts are expected. 

CHARLOTTE — >> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read