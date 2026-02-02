FORECAST: Widespread black ice likely overnight

- Well that was certainly a historic storm with 11″ in Charlotte officially.
- Now the problem continues as the snow melts and temperatures drop dangerously low overnight.
- The NWS is calling for widespread black ice Monday for much of the morning hours.
- We’ll be dry with this melt and freeze pattern continuing Monday and Tuesday.
- Our next storm system could bring in some rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday but only minor impacts are expected.
