FORECAST: Widespread black ice likely overnight

Well that was certainly a historic storm with 11″ in Charlotte officially.

Now the problem continues as the snow melts and temperatures drop dangerously low overnight.

The NWS is calling for widespread black ice Monday for much of the morning hours.

We’ll be dry with this melt and freeze pattern continuing Monday and Tuesday.

Our next storm system could bring in some rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday but only minor impacts are expected.

