FORECAST: Winds calming down

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The winds are dying down this evening.
  • But cold air will rush in overnight and drop morning lows into the mid to upper 20s.
  • We’ll stay dry and cool for a few days until our next storm system tries to make a run at the Carolinas on Thursday.
  • Right now it looks like most of the moisture will be in the high country with most of our drought stricken area staying dry yet again.
  • We’ll keep things dry and near normal heading into next weekend as well! 

