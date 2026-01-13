FORECAST: Winter chill makes a comeback in Charlotte this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Cold air blasts are expected to return to the Charlotte area.
- While we may have enjoyed the upper 50s on Tuesday, that cold blast will move in on Wednesday.
- This may bring a few showers and even a few flurries to the Charlotte area, but the bigger deal will be the cold.
- Temperatures are expected to stay stuck in the 30s for most of Thursday.
- Another blast of cold will come at us this weekend.
