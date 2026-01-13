FORECAST: Winter chill makes a comeback in Charlotte this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Cold air blasts are expected to return to the Charlotte area.

While we may have enjoyed the upper 50s on Tuesday, that cold blast will move in on Wednesday.

This may bring a few showers and even a few flurries to the Charlotte area, but the bigger deal will be the cold.

Temperatures are expected to stay stuck in the 30s for most of Thursday.

Another blast of cold will come at us this weekend.

