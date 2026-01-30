FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning issued as Charlotte could see heavy snow

CHARLOTTE — It’s another calm before the storm day with increasing clouds and chilly temperatures on Friday, but this weekend could bring half a foot of snow to many parts of North Carolina.

We won’t warm above the mid 40s this afternoon, but we do stay dry heading into the night.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place as snow starts up early Saturday and then picks up much more by mid to late morning. Snow could be heavy at times before winding down Saturday night.

We’re expecting snow accumulations of at least 4-7”. Some areas around Charlotte could see even higher amounts.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for our entire viewing area for tomorrow. Several inches of snow is expected to add up throughout Saturday.



As a matter of fact, only 5 SC counties near Savannah are not included right now. Wow. pic.twitter.com/PoVxihcy12 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 30, 2026

Travel will be very difficult all day with snow-covered roads, but since it is going to be such a light and powdery snow, no power outages are expected. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 20s all day.

Clear sky returns Sunday but it remains VERY cold. We’ll be in the low teens Sunday morning and then struggle to get above freezing on Sunday afternoon.

