FORECAST: Wintry mix expected to fall over Charlotte by midday

FORECAST:
- Mountains have snow showers developing already this morning, but the rest of the area is dry for now.
- Around late morning to midday, we’ll see a rain/snow mix in the metro.
- Everything east of the mountains during the day is expected to be light with little to no accumulation.
- As temperatures hover at or above freezing today, we are expecting roads to just be wet.
- Most areas will get into a lull before another round of snow moves in overnight.
- This may linger into early Thursday morning with a light coating possible in the metro and that’s where our bigger travel issues could show up.
- Sunshine returns quickly on Thursday, but temperatures stay cold in the upper 30s.
- Dry weather for the rest of the week with temperatures slowly warming into the 50s this weekend.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
