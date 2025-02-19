FORECAST: Wintry mix expected to fall over Charlotte by midday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Mountains have snow showers developing already this morning, but the rest of the area is dry for now.

Around late morning to midday, we’ll see a rain/snow mix in the metro.

Everything east of the mountains during the day is expected to be light with little to no accumulation.

As temperatures hover at or above freezing today, we are expecting roads to just be wet.

Most areas will get into a lull before another round of snow moves in overnight.

This may linger into early Thursday morning with a light coating possible in the metro and that’s where our bigger travel issues could show up.

Sunshine returns quickly on Thursday, but temperatures stay cold in the upper 30s.

Dry weather for the rest of the week with temperatures slowly warming into the 50s this weekend.

