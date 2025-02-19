Forecasts

FORECAST: Wintry mix expected to fall over Charlotte by midday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Mountains have snow showers developing already this morning, but the rest of the area is dry for now.
  • Around late morning to midday, we’ll see a rain/snow mix in the metro.
  • Everything east of the mountains during the day is expected to be light with little to no accumulation.
  • As temperatures hover at or above freezing today, we are expecting roads to just be wet.
  • Most areas will get into a lull before another round of snow moves in overnight.
  • This may linger into early Thursday morning with a light coating possible in the metro and that’s where our bigger travel issues could show up.
  • Sunshine returns quickly on Thursday, but temperatures stay cold in the upper 30s.
  • Dry weather for the rest of the week with temperatures slowly warming into the 50s this weekend.

