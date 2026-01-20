FORECAST: Wintry precipitation possible as cold air meets southern moisture

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Temperatures will rise into the 50s over the next few days, with increasing clouds and a chance for light rain through Friday.

Attention then turns to a potential winter storm this weekend, as moisture from the south meets colder air from the north on Saturday, possibly bringing wintry precipitation.

Forecast details remain uncertain, including timing, type, and amounts, so updates will be shared frequently as new weather data becomes available.



WEATHER RESOURCES:

