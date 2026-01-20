FORECAST: Wintry precipitation possible as cold air meets southern moisture

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures will rise into the 50s over the next few days, with increasing clouds and a chance for light rain through Friday.
- Attention then turns to a potential winter storm this weekend, as moisture from the south meets colder air from the north on Saturday, possibly bringing wintry precipitation.
- Forecast details remain uncertain, including timing, type, and amounts, so updates will be shared frequently as new weather data becomes available.
