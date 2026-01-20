Forecasts

FORECAST: Wintry precipitation possible as cold air meets southern moisture

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Wintry precipitation possible as cold air meets southern moisture
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Temperatures will rise into the 50s over the next few days, with increasing clouds and a chance for light rain through Friday.
  • Attention then turns to a potential winter storm this weekend, as moisture from the south meets colder air from the north on Saturday, possibly bringing wintry precipitation.
  • Forecast details remain uncertain, including timing, type, and amounts, so updates will be shared frequently as new weather data becomes available.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read