FORECAST: Heat wave relief as thunderstorms approach

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • The Charlotte area is bracing for a slight reprieve from the historic heat wave as thunderstorms are expected to keep temperatures below 100 degrees tomorrow.
  • The region has been experiencing dangerously high temperatures, nearing the triple digits, but increased cloud cover and rain are anticipated to prevent record-breaking heat.
  • Weather alerts remain in effect as the heat wave continues to dominate the area.
  • Despite the slight dip in temperatures expected tomorrow, the heat will persist through Friday.
  • Tonight, residents can expect partly cloudy skies with very warm temperatures near 80 degrees.
  • Tomorrow, highs will reach the upper 90s, though the presence of rain may offer some relief.
  • A significant drop in temperatures is forecasted by the weekend, bringing much-needed cool air to the Charlotte area.

