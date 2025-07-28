FORECAST: Heat wave relief as thunderstorms approach

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The Charlotte area is bracing for a slight reprieve from the historic heat wave as thunderstorms are expected to keep temperatures below 100 degrees tomorrow.

The region has been experiencing dangerously high temperatures, nearing the triple digits, but increased cloud cover and rain are anticipated to prevent record-breaking heat.

Weather alerts remain in effect as the heat wave continues to dominate the area.

Despite the slight dip in temperatures expected tomorrow, the heat will persist through Friday.

Tonight, residents can expect partly cloudy skies with very warm temperatures near 80 degrees.

Tomorrow, highs will reach the upper 90s, though the presence of rain may offer some relief.

A significant drop in temperatures is forecasted by the weekend, bringing much-needed cool air to the Charlotte area.

