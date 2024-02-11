Forecasts

FORECAST: Spotty showers jump around the Queen City all day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Already, the region has had a few showers, and that will be the case all day today, cloudy with scattered showers.
  • The more important, steadier, and more widespread rain is with us for Monday.
  • We should pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain late tonight into Monday. A few spots may have even higher amounts.
  • There’s an increased concern for some localized flooding issues on Monday.
  • Once the rain exits Monday night, clearing with a gusty breeze Tuesday and sunshine for several days to come next week.

