FORECAST: Spotty showers jump around the Queen City all day

Already, the region has had a few showers, and that will be the case all day today, cloudy with scattered showers.

The more important, steadier, and more widespread rain is with us for Monday.

We should pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain late tonight into Monday. A few spots may have even higher amounts.

There’s an increased concern for some localized flooding issues on Monday.

Once the rain exits Monday night, clearing with a gusty breeze Tuesday and sunshine for several days to come next week.

