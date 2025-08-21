FORECAST: Storm threats stay west, Charlotte heats up near 90

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

No real change in our weather pattern today.

A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s and a touch more humid.

Scattered downpour threats are highest to the west once again, just a low shot in the metro.

As we head toward Friday and the weekend, a weak front pushes through and helps to drop temps back to the lower to mid 80s.

We will also see more scattered showers and downpours, but it won’t be a washout.

A great pattern is taking shape for next week with cooler temps and much lower humidity.

Erin remains a category 2 storm this morning and will continue to push away from the coastline.

Rip current issues will remain in place through at least tomorrow.

