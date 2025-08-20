FORECAST: Storms stay west, Charlotte heats up near 90

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Flash flood warnings:

Ashe County until 10:45 p.m. Wednesday

Watauga County until 10 p.m. Wednesday

FORECAST:

Storm threats will remain confined to the mountains and foothills today and tonight. Charlotte will likely stay dry and warm with highs near 90 tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Erin is very close to category 3 status and may end up restrengthening to a major hurricane as it gets closer this evening. Then it will turn northeast overnight into Thursday.

While it stays offshore, this is a very large hurricane, and tropical storm-force winds extend hundreds of miles from the center.

This will bring difficult weather to the Outer Banks later this evening and overnight. Top threats are tropical storm-force winds, bands of heavy rain, and widespread erosion.

