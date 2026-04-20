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Bush brings ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ tour to Charlotte

By Your704 Staff
Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN)
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — Bush brought “The Land of Milk and Honey” tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday.

Mammoth, led by Wolfgang Van Halen, opened the show for a rocking evening in the Queen City.

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