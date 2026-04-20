Bush brings ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Bush brought “The Land of Milk and Honey” tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday.Mammoth, led by Wolfgang Van Halen, opened the show for a rocking evening in the Queen City.0 of 31Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre James and the Cold Gun opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Mammoth opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre James and the Cold Gun opens up for Bush on "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) Bush brings 'The Land of Milk and Honey' tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Bush brings "The Land of Milk and Honey" tour to Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (RICHARD THIGPEN) ©2026 Cox Media Group