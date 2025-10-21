Longtime Philly shop coming to NoDa

CHARLOTTE — This award-winning sandwich shop has inked a deal for NoDa. Philadelphia-based Ricci’s Hoagies has snagged a 1,000-square-foot space at Centro NoDa.

That mixed-use development is located at 715 E. 36th St., between North Alexander and North McDowell streets in the arts district. It features 211 apartments and 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

“Charlotte has an incredible food scene with a love for authenticity and craft — it felt like the perfect city to bring Ricci’s next chapter,” says Michael Pagliarella, owner of Ricci’s Hoagies.

