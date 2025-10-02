NoDa sandwich shop to close during murder trial of co-owner

CHARLOTTE — A popular sandwich shop in NoDa will close during the trial for two men, accused of killing the restaurant’s co-owner.

Steven Staples and Terry Connor’s trial starts Oct. 27.

They are charged with murdering Scott Brooks outside of Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa in 2019.

Scott Brooks’ twin brother David Brooks still runs the restaurant.

He said he will close it as the trial plays out, which could take about two weeks.

Staples and Connor will not face the death penalty.

