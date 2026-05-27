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Pitbull’s ‘I’m Back’ tour touches down in Charlotte

By Your704 Staff
Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen)
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — Pitbull performed at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte on May 20 as part of the “I’m Back” tour.

The concert featured Lil Jon as the opener.

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