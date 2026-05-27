Pitbull’s ‘I’m Back’ tour touches down in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Pitbull performed at Truliant Amphitheater in Charlotte on May 20 as part of the “I’m Back” tour.

The concert featured Lil Jon as the opener.

0 of 26 Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Lil Jon warms up the crowd for Pitbull's "I'm Back" tour, performing hit after hit in Charlotte, NC at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Lil Jon warms up the crowd for Pitbull's "I'm Back" tour, performing hit after hit in Charlotte, NC at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Lil Jon warms up the crowd for Pitbull's "I'm Back" tour, performing hit after hit in Charlotte, NC at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Lil Jon warms up the crowd for Pitbull's "I'm Back" tour, performing hit after hit in Charlotte, NC at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Lil Jon warms up the crowd for Pitbull's "I'm Back" tour, performing hit after hit in Charlotte, NC at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Lil Jon warms up the crowd for Pitbull's "I'm Back" tour, performing hit after hit in Charlotte, NC at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Pitbull plays Truliant Amphitheater with special guest Lil Jon Pitbull brings back the party to Charlotte for a night of dancing and fun at Truliant Amphitheater on May 20, 2026 for the "I'm Back" tour. Photos by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen)

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