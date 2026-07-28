CHARLOTTE — Shinedown made a stop in Charlotte on its “Dance, Kid, Dance Act II” tour at Spectrum Center on Sunday.Skillet and From Ashes to New opened the show.0 of 35Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte From Ashes to New opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Skillet opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte From Ashes to New opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Skillet opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte From Ashes to New opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Skillet opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Skillet opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Skillet opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Skillet opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Skillet opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte From Ashes to New opens up for Shinedown's "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) ©2026 Cox Media Group