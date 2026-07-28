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Shinedown performs in Charlotte

By Your704 Staff
Shinedown performs in Charlotte Shinedown performs in Charlotte on its "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" tour at Spectrum Center on July 26, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen)
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — Shinedown made a stop in Charlotte on its “Dance, Kid, Dance Act II” tour at Spectrum Center on Sunday.

Skillet and From Ashes to New opened the show.

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