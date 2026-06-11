CHARLOTTE — Yellowcard performed at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of “The Up Up Down Down Tour” Tuesday night.

Plain White T’s and New Found Glory opened the show.

0 of 29 Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre New Found Glory opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre New Found Glory opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Plain White T's opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre New Found Glory opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre New Found Glory opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre New Found Glory opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre New Found Glory opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Plain White T's opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Plain White T's opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Plain White T's opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre New Found Glory opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre New Found Glory opens up for Yellowcard on "The Up Up Down Down Tour" at Skyla Credit Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen) Yellowcard rocks the stage at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Yellowcard rocks the stage for fans in Charlotte, NC at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of "The Up Up Down Down Tour" on June 9, 2026. Photo by Richard Thigpen. (Richard Thigpen)

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