20-year-old killed in ATV collision during four-wheeling trip

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A 20-year-old Gastonia man died Saturday evening following a collision involving an all-terrain vehicle and a passenger truck in Kings Mountain, police said. Damieon Keith Brinson, 20, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 799 Sara Lee Access Road.

The incident occurred around 6:33 p.m. at an industrial construction site, where Brinson, operating an ATV, reportedly swerved to avoid a gravel patch before colliding with the truck.

Kings Mountain Police Department, Kings Mountain Fire Department and Gaston County EMS responded to the 911 call. First responders attempted to provide emergency medical aid to Brinson.

The ATV and the truck were part of a larger group of vehicles that had gathered in the area to go “four-wheeling.”

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation, which includes preliminary investigative processes and witness interviews.

The collision happened within a private vehicular area at the industrial building currently under construction. Next of kin have been notified regarding Brinson’s death.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group