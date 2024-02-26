GET INVOLVED

A 9 Books for Kids drive is an easy way to have a huge impact on students and their learning experience. Help improve student learning and achieving by the simple act of donating books.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Collect books for kids! Feel great about ensuring that children can enjoy their own library - at home. Donate books or, even better, organize your own 9 Books for Kids drive.

You can also donate to Promising Pages through their Book Wish List.

GET HELP FROM YOUR FRIENDS

Whether you organize the drive on your own or make the organizing a group effort, you will need to reach out to a lot of people in order to make the book drive a success. So go ahead and recruit your family, work colleagues, neighbors and others in your community.

MAKE A PLAN

You will need to develop a task list and plan for the following:

Determine drop-off dates and locations.

Consider local community locations such as the YMCA, faith organizations, library, community center or schools.

Ensure that someone will be at the location at all drop-off times.

Make sure each drop-off location has a receptacle to place the books.

Determine whether books will need to be sorted and prepped. If so, schedule the drop-off deadline at least one week before the date you plan to turn in your collected books. Consider keeping an estimated tally of your books. It’s helpful to know what you achieved when you celebrate your success.

Divide your tasks — don’t do it all yourself.

PROMOTE IT

Do the following to promote your book drive.

You can download our 9 Books for Kids flyer here to promote your event.

to promote your event. Provide the date, time and location for the book drop-off.

Tell all of your friends — word of mouth is a great promotional tool.

Reach out to PTAs, community organizations, faith organizations, libraries, etc., and ask them to help you promote the book drive. They could promote through bulletins, email blasts, social media, mention at public meetings and/or allowing you to post your flyer in their buildings.

Post the 9 Books for Kids drive on social media and send out messages to your network.

drive on social media and send out messages to your network. Post signs near the drop-off location to make it easy for everyone to find you. Use large construction paper or poster board so people can read the signs from their cars.

DROP OFF YOUR BOOKS

Once you’ve completed your collection you can bring your donations to our WSOC-TV studios at 235 W. 23rd Street, Charlotte, North Carolina.





