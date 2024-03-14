Park Road Books teams up with 9 Books for Kids

Channel 9 and Park Road Books are teaming up for National Reading Month to collect new and gently used books for children and teens in the community.

For more than 40 years, Park Road Books has been the cornerstone of independent bookstores in Charlotte as the cities only full-service independent bookstore.

Now through Sunday, March 31st, you can drop off your book donations in-store. Every donation is distributed to local kids through Promising Pages, the leading distributor of donated children’s books in the Charlotte area.

Park Road Books is located inside the Park Road Shopping Center in south Charlotte.

