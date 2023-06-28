DONATE ONLINE





Classroom Central fosters equity in education by providing teachers and students with the free resources they need to succeed.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A FINANCIAL DONATION EASILY AND SECURELY. Your monetary donation will go directly to Classroom Central.

Your support is more crucial this year to help students catch up. NC state test results show proficiency rates in English, math, and science plummeted in nearly every grade level throughout the pandemic, as fewer than half of K-12 students (only 45.4%) passed NC state exams. But for economically disadvantaged students, the pass rates dropped even further, to only 28.8% of NC students in need. 1 in every 2 local students live in poverty and can’t afford the basic supplies they need to catch up to their peers, let alone learn new lessons.

Donate to our virtual supply drive to help Classroom Central prepare 127,000 local students for back to school.

WSOC-TV’s 9 School Tools campaign is a part of the Channel 9 Family Focus brand and was introduced in 1997. Covering over 22 counties, this is the largest school supply drive in the Carolinas and has served over 3 million children to date. In partnership with Communities in Schools Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Classroom Central, WSOC-TV collects school supplies, which are then distributed to students in grades K – 12.

9 School Tools

©2022 Cox Media Group