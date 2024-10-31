CATS releases video of stabbing onboard bus

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Area Transit System officials recently released a video of a brazen stabbing that happened on a bus in June.

The suspect is accused of going on a stabbing spree attacking three people within 24 hours, said officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Surveillance video from the CATS bus attack helped officers make an arrest.

At 5 p.m., Channel 9′s Erika Jackson goes through the video.

The footage shows a man police identified as Josiah Maitland walk onto a CATS bus around 2 p.m. on June 13.

Maitland sat across the aisle from a woman as the bus went through northwest Charlotte.

Soon after, he got out of his seat, pulled out a knife from behind his backpack, and stabbed the woman in the neck several times.

He grabbed the woman’s purse but she got up and fought back.

The assailant then ran off with the woman’s bag.

The video shows her pacing up and down the aisle as she makes a phone call.

CMPD said Maitland also stabbed a woman on Randolph Road and stabbed a man on Old Mount Holly Road hours before the CATS bus stabbing.

Maitland is still in jail without bond charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder, and armed robbery.

