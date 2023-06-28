DONATION LOCATIONS

Use the 9 School Tools Donation Location map to find your nearest drop-off location.

You can drop off school supply items at select Arby’s, Ashley stores, and ALL Charlotte Fire Department stations from July 1 - August 31.

Join us on Wednesday, July 26th from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., at WSOC-TV, 235 W. 23rd St., Charlotte, NC 28206 for a special collection day and donate school supplies!

WSOC-TV’s 9 School Tools campaign is a part of the Channel 9 Family Focus brand and was introduced in 1997. Covering nearly 200 schools, this is the largest school supply drive in the Carolinas and has served over 4 million children to date. In partnership with Communities in Schools Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Classroom Central, WSOC-TV collects school supplies, which are then distributed to students in grades K – 12. These items play a big role in preparing students to be successful in the upcoming school year.













