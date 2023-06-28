GET INVOLVED

Anyone can participate by purchasing supplies during 9 School Tools. If you would like to help as an individual, you can use the 9 School Tools Most Needed Supplies list to purchase supplies, and bring it to any of our donation locations by using our donation location map. A 9 School Tools supply drive is an easy way to have a huge impact on students and their learning experience. Make school a better place for both students and teachers by the simple act of providing school supplies.





9 School Tools Most Needed Supplies









HOW YOU CAN HELP

Collect supplies for schools! You can help children in school by giving them the tools they need to succeed. Donate school supplies or, even better, organize your own 9 School Tools supply drive. There are many great reasons to do this project, including:

Feel great about ensuring that children start the school year with the tools they need to succeed.

Help teachers by providing them with proper tools for their classrooms so they don't have to spend money from their own pockets.

By providing school supplies, you are supporting students, teachers and your local schools.

GET HELP FROM YOUR FRIENDS

Whether you organize the drive on your own or make the organizing a group effort, you will need to reach out to a lot of people in order to make the school supply drive a success. So go ahead and recruit your family, work colleagues, neighbors and others in your community.

Here is a list of suggested supplies.

Paper: lined paper, copy paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards

Pencils & Pens: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers

General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2" binders, pocket folders, report covers

Classroom staples: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator

Things you can never have too much of: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer

MAKE A PLAN

You will need to develop a task list and plan for the following:

Put together the list of supplies needed. Determine drop-off dates and locations. Consider local community locations such as faith organizations, library, community center or even the school. Ensure that someone will be at the location at all drop-off times. Make sure each drop-off location has a receptacle to place the supplies. Determine whether supplies will need to be sorted and prepped. If so, schedule the drop-off deadline at least one week before the date you plan to give the supplies to the school. Consider keeping an estimated tally of collected supplies. It's helpful to know what you achieved when you celebrate your success. Divide your tasks — don't do it all yourself.

PROMOTE IT

Do the following to promote your school supply drive.

You can download our 9 School Tools flyer to promote your event.

to promote your event. Make sure to provide the date, time and location for the supply drop-off and the school or district that will benefit from the donations.

Tell all of your friends — word of mouth is a great promotional tool.

Reach out to PTAs, community organizations, faith organizations, YMCAs, libraries, etc., and ask them to help you promote the school supply drive. They could do so through bulletins, email blasts, social media, mention at public meetings and/or allowing you to post your flyer in their buildings.

Post the 9 School Tools school supply drive on social media and send out messages to your network.

Post signs near the drop-off location to make it easy for everyone to find you. Use large construction paper or poster board so people can read the signs from their cars.

DROP OFF YOUR SUPPLIES

Once you've completed you collection you can bring your donation to any of the 9 School Tools donation locations.

Even better, Join the WSOC-TV team during our special collection day on Wednesday, July 26th.

From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., join us at WSOC-TV, 235 W. 23rd St., Charlotte, NC 28206 and donate school supplies.

9 School Tools relies on the generous support of our community. If your organization or business would like to get involved or help with any WSOC-TV community campaign, please email your inquiry to Deirdre Conley, Creative Services Director, at dconley@wsoc-tv.com.





