Steve’s Coats for Kids to visit 30th Carolina Renaissance Festival

Channel 9 Meteorologist Steve Udelson will visit this year’s 30th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival this weekend to collect items for Steve’s Coats for Kids.

To celebrate 20 years of Steve’s Coats for Kids, for every new and gently used coat donation, visitors will receive one (1) free child entry from October 7th-8th . Steve will be onsite Saturday, October 7th from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet and greet attendees at the Festival entry.

All donations are distributed through the Crisis Assistance Ministry, an independent nonprofit agency focused on preventing homelessness and preserving dignity for Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s working poor.

Channel 9′s annual Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign runs from November 1st through December 31st, and a donation drop-off event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 6th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at WSOC-TV.

WSOC-TV’s Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign was introduced in 2005.

