It's easier to spot different types of cancer once you learn about their signs. Getting early treatment gives you better chances of recovering from sarcomas, carcinomas, leukemia, and lymphomas. Modern tech has been helping doctors offer faster diagnoses and treatment than a few years back.

According to the National Cancer Institute, over 1.2 million Americans develop cancer annually. A lot of families are caring for loved ones with cancer and trying to build awareness among those around them. Reading a cancer awareness guide is one of the ways you can stay ahead of your health needs.

What Are the Four Main Types of Cancer?

There are many types of cancer because the illness can affect almost any part of our bodies. Cancer symptoms and causes can be very different in a group of people with the same illness.

1. Leukemia

Leukemia doesn't cause your body to form a lump or solid tumor. It affects the tissues in charge of forming blood in your body, such as the bone marrow. When cancer cells circulate in your blood, you may have these symptoms:

Getting frequent infections

Bruising or bleeding easily

Having a fever without a clear cause

Fatigue

Enlarged lymph nodes

If you tell a doctor you have such symptoms, they may ask you to get tests in a Charlotte hospital. An abnormal white blood cell count can be detected through a simple blood test.

2. Carcinoma

Carcinoma is one of the most common cancer types. It affects the cells covering your organs and blood vessels all over your body. Anyone with these cancers falls under the carcinoma category:

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Colon cancer

Someone who has breast cancer may not feel the same way someone with colon cancer does. The symptoms will depend on the area with the abnormal cells.

You should never brush aside any abnormal changes you see on your body. It's better to go to a doctor to figure out what's wrong instead of waiting and regretting it later.

3. Sarcoma

Sarcoma is rare if you compare it to carcinoma, but it still affects kids and adults. Go for a checkup if you have:

Swelling or a lump under the skin

Bone pain, especially at night

Limited movement in a joint

Sarcoma begins in areas that connect different parts of your body. It can affect:

Bones

Muscle

Fat

Cartilage

You can easily dismiss pain caused by sarcoma if you have an injury or have recently exercised hard. Paying attention can save your life because pain from sarcomas usually lingers or worsens. Regular checkups are one of the best cancer prevention tips.

4. Lymphoma and Myeloma

Lymphoma starts in the lymph nodes, and it can spread to other parts. Your immune system can also develop cancer cells. Myeloma affects the plasma cells in bone marrow. If you have a cold, your lymph nodes may become painful and swollen. Watch out for these cancer signs:

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin

Night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

Always go to your doctor if you have swelling that doesn't seem to go down, no matter what you do.

How Do I Tell If a Cancer Is Primary or Secondary?

Cancer can start in one area and later spread to other parts. Your doctor can do the following when you go in for tests in a cancer treatment center in NJ:

Run imaging tests like CT scans

Ask for a biopsy

Do genetic testing on tumor cells

They can tell if a cancer is primary or secondary once they figure out where the cells came from. You'll get a good treatment plan once they know where the cancer originated, even if it has spread.

Modern Treatments for Different Types of Cancer

You can try out several ways of treating cancer. The survival rates have increased because we have advanced methods, and doctors keep researching treatments.

Surgery

If you get surgery, you might be able to treat cancer if it's in just one area of your body. Doctors remove tumors and a small area of healthy tissue around them to be safer.

You might even go home after a few days if the surgery you get isn't major.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy kills cells that rapidly divide, which is why most people who go through it lose their hair. Your doctor may suggest getting chemo if you have an advanced stage of cancer. It's helpful for treating illnesses on the list of cancers.

Radiation Therapy

High-energy beams can kill cancer cells when doctors focus them on the affected areas. You can get radiation to:

Support other treatments

As the primary therapy

Relieve the pain caused by advanced cancer

Targeted Therapy

Targeted therapy doesn't have many side effects like chemo. It aims at specific changes in the cancer cells and kills them. Not all fast-growing cells will die if you get targeted therapy for cancer. Once you undergo genetic testing, doctors can tell if you are a good candidate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are All Tumors Cancerous?

No. You should get a biopsy so your doctor can figure out if the tumor you have is cancerous or not. Benign tumors may keep growing, but they might not spread to other body parts. It's also important to remove them if they're making you uncomfortable or affecting how your organs work.

How Can I Support a Loved One With Cancer?

Be there for them. Taking your loved one to the hospital instead of letting them go alone is helpful. You can also:

Make them nutritious meals

Listen to them

Encourage them to join support groups

Be patient with your loved one as they get treatment because it may be overwhelming for them.

Does Cancer Always Cause Pain?

No. If you feel pain, it may be because a tumor is pressing on another part of your body. During the early stages, you might not feel pain at all. Getting screened can help you detect cancer before it advances.

Building Awareness About Cancer Types

Learning about types of cancer is important even if you aren't sick. The signs someone may experience when they have sarcoma are different from those caused by other categories.

You'll have several treatment options depending on how cancer affects your body. Browse our news page to read health awareness articles.

