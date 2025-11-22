When exploring what happens before and after a keratin treatment, one of the most crucial things you need to know is what type of hair it's best for. You'd want to determine whether it can stop frizziness or dullness, or if it's ideal for difficult-to-style hair.

Just as vital is knowing how long it lasts and if it's worth it. While keratin treatment may not be overly exorbitant, it's not cheap, either.

According to digital publication Byrdie, the cost of the average treatment ranges from $200 to $800. The last thing you want is to shell out that kind of money, only to feel disappointed afterward because the after-keratin results weren't what you expected.

By understanding the process, including pre-keratin preparation and post-keratin hair care tips, you can maximize the results and maintain smoother, shinier, and frizz-free hair for longer.

Does Keratin Stop Frizzy Hair?

Yes. Also called a Brazilian keratin treatment or Brazilian blowout, keratin treatment benefits frizzy hair by coating the hair shafts with the protein known as keratin.

Keratin serves as the hair's primary structural component. When applied as a treatment, it smooths out cells that overlap to form the strands of your hair. It fills the gaps and pores that affect damaged hair.

By filling in those spaces with protein, keratin treatment can result in less frizz and more manageable, easier-to-style hair. It also helps address dullness, giving the hair a healthier, glossier look.

How Long Does a Keratin Treatment Last?

Before and after a keratin treatment, your dull, frizzy hair will become sleek and shiny, with such results lasting for about six months, according to the Cleveland Clinic. You can achieve this long-lasting effect provided you don't wash your hair too often.

Other keratin treatment tips to remember so you can enjoy longer-lasting results are to wait for a few days before washing your hair with shampoo and reducing the frequency of shampooing.

You should also avoid hair products that contain sodium chloride (NaCl). Many inexpensive products use this as a thickening agent, but it can be harsh on hair. It can strip off the hair's natural oils and break down the proteins that keratin treatment coats the strands with.

Is It Worth It to Get a Keratin Treatment?

If you've grown tired of dry, dull, and frizzy hair, a keratin treatment may be worth it. Aside from smoothening your hair and giving it a glossy shine, it can also cut down on blow-drying time, which, if done in excess, can dry out, damage, and weaken hair.

What About the Cons to Expect Before and After a Keratin Treatment?

There are several drawbacks you should prepare for before and after a keratin treatment, one of which is that it requires pre- and post-maintenance.

Within the days before your treatment, you'd need to use clarifying shampoo to clear product build-up on your hair strands and scalp. Otherwise, the residue can interfere with the treatment's coating. It can restrict the protein from getting into the strands and penetrating the shaft evenly.

You also need to stop using chemical treatments (e.g., dyes or conditioners) at least two weeks before your keratin treatment. Your stylist may recommend that you get a post-treatment trim, too, the goal of which is to remove split ends.

After the treatment, you shouldn't immediately wash or comb your hair. As explained by Dermatology Times, you'd need to wait for about 48 to 72 hours before doing so. Washing or combing the hair right after the treatment may lead to a reversal of the results.

There's also the risk of formaldehyde exposure before and after a keratin treatment. Some products, including those used for keratin treatment, contain and release this gas when heated.

Exposure to formaldehyde can cause short-term irritation and long-term health concerns.

Are There Any Alternatives to Keratin Treatment?

Yes. One is hair nanoplasty, also known as nanoplasty hair treatment.

With hair nanoplasty, a trained and experienced stylist applies a formaldehyde-free straightening and smoothening agent on your hair. The compound consists of nano-sized particles of amino acids, vitamins, and organic acids.

The goal is to repair the hair from deep within, restructuring it and making it smooth, shiny, and less frizzy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a Keratin Treatment Only for Frizzy or Dull Hair?

No, a keratin treatment can also benefit people with coily, wavy, coarse, damaged, and even fine or straight hair.

It can help tame frizz while giving coils and curls more definition and shine. It can also help make coarse hair more even, repair damaged or weakened strands, and add sleekness to fine or straight hair.

Are There Other Products to Avoid After a Keratin Treatment?

Aside from sodium chloride, you should also avoid using sulfate-containing hair products.

Sulfate is a cleansing agent used in many shampoos because it's effective in removing oil, dirt, and product build-up. Unfortunately, it can be too potent and harsh. It can strip off the hair's natural oils and the protein coating of keratin-treated hair.

Heavily chlorinated water (e.g., water used in swimming pools) is also a big no-no immediately following your keratin treatment. Chlorine, as a highly alkaline substance, can strip the protein from your hair.

It's best to wait for a few weeks before jumping into the pool. Be sure to wash your hair thoroughly with plain water and salt-free shampoo after swimming.

When Can You Condition Your Hair Following a Keratin Treatment?

Your stylist should give you instructions and tips on when exactly you can condition your hair again following your treatment. In most cases, though, you must wait for at least 48 to 72 hours before touching, wetting, and applying conditioner.

Once you're good to go, use a hydrating, keratin-safe conditioner. You can ask your stylist for any recommendations on which brands work best with their keratin treatment.

Indulge in Smoother, Frizz-Free Hair

Before and after a keratin treatment, your once frizzy, dull hair will become smoother, shinier, and glossier.

Just remember, though, that there are pre- and post-maintenance steps you need to take to maximize the results. You'd want to use clarifying shampoo before the treatment, for instance, and avoid combing and wetting your hair up to 72 hours after the treatment.

