Preventative cleaning can help you to maintain the visual appeal of your home and save you time and money later on. With exterior cleaning tips such as regular landscaping and pressure washing, you can stay on top of property upkeep and enjoy a stunning home.

Did you know that, according to Redfin, you should budget 1% to 3% of your home's value annually for maintenance? While purchasing your property is the first hurdle, upkeep is another task that you must prioritize, with tasks such as preventative cleaning and maintenance.

In this article, we will explore some of the key benefits of preventative cleaning and easy ways that you can implement it for your home.

What Is Preventative Cleaning?

Preventative cleaning refers to the process of keeping your home and property clean and well-maintained to prevent larger issues from occurring in the future. With small upkeep tasks, you will save both time and money, as well as the hassle of costly repairs.

The most important element of preventative cleaning is that it is proactive, rather than reactive. Even if you do not see a problem developing, taking steps to prevent it often pays off later on.

Preventative Maintenance Benefits

Preventative cleaning and maintenance have many advantages for homeowners. Here are some of the most important benefits of staying on top of home upkeep.

Reduce Property Expenses

Taking care of a problem right away will reduce your expenses down the line. Clogged gutters, for example, can lead to leaks and rotting, as well as flooding. However, regularly cleaning your gutters costs much less and will greatly diminish the chances of these problems developing.

Boost Home Value

A clean, well-maintained property will increase home value. When it's clear that you care about your home, potential buyers are more likely to understand an increased value or offer a higher bid for a house that is move-in ready and doesn't require immediate maintenance tasks.

Avoid HOA Violations

Many homeowner's associations (HOAs) have rules for members to keep all of the homes in the community looking beautiful and updated. HOAs often require members to remove dirt and grime from their properties, as well as keep lawns and foliage well-maintained.

HOA violations can range from written notices to significant fines. Preventative cleaning and maintenance will help you to avoid the embarrassment and financial impact of violating HOA guidelines.

Increase Longevity

Maintaining different elements of your home will increase their lifespan. Regularly cleaning and fixing minor roof problems, for example, will extend its longevity by years and put off the cost of a full roof replacement. Regular weeding and mowing for a few minutes every week allows your foliage to live longer and have a healthier appearance.

Building Upkeep Strategies

Whether you are a new homeowner or you simply want to revamp your maintenance plan, there are some important strategies to consider. Here are just a few of the most important preventative steps that you can take today.

Keep Windows Clean and Functional

When dirt and grime build up on windows, it can interfere with functionality. Window cleaning allows your windows to function properly and prevents further damage from debris.

Tame Your Landscape

Whether you hire a landscaping company or do it yourself, maintaining your yard is essential to the overall aesthetic of your home. If you do not enjoy gardening, consider a low-maintenance landscaping alternative such as AstroTurf or a rock lawn.

Touch Up Paint When Needed

Even if paint is flaking in a few places, it can cause your home to have a dingy appearance. When you notice a problem, a quick touch-up can work wonders. Always have extra paint on hand that matches the original shade for seamless updates.

Use a Pressure Washer

A pressure washer is a wonderful tool that takes the elbow grease out of cleaning. It can also help you reach areas that are normally inaccessible. Use a pressure washer to clean your roof, deck, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Better to DIY Preventative Maintenance or Work With Professionals?

It depends on the type of task and your experience level. Some preventative cleaning and maintenance is easy for anyone to do, while others may require experts for safety reasons and to make sure the job is done correctly.

Working on a project on your own may save you money in the short term, but it could end up costing you more in the long run. You may not have the tools or expertise required for lasting results.

However, working with experienced professionals, such as the Window Hero team, will guarantee a higher-quality product. A professional will also be able to diagnose problems and point out issues before they become costly repairs.

How Do I Know When Preventative Cleaning Is Needed?

Preventative cleaning and maintenance can vary based on the season and where you live. Areas that receive less rain, for instance, will not require tasks like gutter cleaning as often as regions with higher levels of precipitation.

The internet is a great resource for determining when you should work on preventative maintenance for your home. Once you find a time frame that works for your property, put together an easy-to-reference schedule so you can stay on track.

Some signs may be obvious. While Better Homes and Gardens recommends a fresh coat of exterior paint for your home every five to 10 years, you may notice visual wear and tear that requires earlier intervention.

Are Some Preventative Maintenance Tasks Seasonal?

Yes. Depending on where you live, some maintenance tasks can only be safely completed during certain times of the year.

Cleaning your windows may not be ideal during periods with more rain. It also does not make sense to clean your gutters in the winter, when freezing temperatures and elements such as snow and ice can be difficult to remove.

Master Preventative Cleaning Today

Preventative cleaning is a key component of your home maintenance strategy. By using a cleaning schedule for upkeep and awareness of the benefits of preventative cleaning, you can ensure that your property is functional and visually appealing.

Would you like to learn more about how you can improve your home? Take a look around our website for more tips, tricks, and guides.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.