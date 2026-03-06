Turning off your home's main electrical panel and water shut-off valve are among the first things you must do when facing flooding waters or burst pipes, both of which can happen due to extreme weather events. If the water keeps rising, either go to the highest level of your home or evacuate.

Next, call the appropriate professionals (e.g., plumbing, electrical, remediation, and recovery) for help. Document all damage by taking as many photos and videos as possible, and contact your insurance company to file a claim.

Knowing all that has become even more crucial nowadays, as water disasters are on the rise.

As the Center for American Progress reports, the U.S. had over 5,000 flash flood warnings (from the start of 2025 to mid-November). It was the first time this number went over the 5,000 warning mark.

What Is Flooding Water?

Flooding water refers to accumulated water covering land that's typically not inundated. It occurs when the water level exceeds an area's drainage capacity.

Flooding waters are a natural "byproduct" of weather events and environmental disasters like:

Intense rainfalls

Hurricanes

Coastal storms

Snowmelt

While it's from natural events, flooding has worsened due to climate change. As explained in an article published in the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Publications Warehouse, the steady increase in global temperature caused by human activity is changing the Earth's water cycle.

How Long Does It Take for Flood Waters to Recede?

Flooding waters caused by an environmental event, such as a storm, can take several hours to a few days to subside once the storm has passed.

South Dakota State University also points out that floodwaters primarily return to rivers and streams, a process that can take days, even weeks. The severity of the flood and the geography of the affected area influence the speed at which floodwaters recede.

How Do You Safely Handle Water-Related Disasters Like Flooding and Burst Pipes?

Please remember that flooding is dangerous, even deadly. Indeed, the U.S. NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory says that compared to hurricanes, lightning, or tornadoes, floods kill more people in the U.S. each year.

If you ever find yourself faced with flooding waters, please ensure you do the following.

Cut Off Power From the Main Electrical Panel

Regardless of the disaster that can cause flooding in your home, turn off the main electrical panel. Do this before water reaches any low-lying wall outlets or sockets, and only if you can do so without stepping into water.

Turning off the main panel will cut off all electricity supply to your home. It can minimize the risk of electrical injuries occurring as a result of flooded/water-damaged electrical components.

Close the Water Shut-off Valve

If a burst pipe is the culprit behind the flooding waters in your home, you must turn off the water shut-off immediately. There are several places where this valve can be, including:

On the interior side of a foundation wall, usually where the main water line enters your home

The basement

A crawlspace

A utility room

By closing the shut-off valve, you're effectively stopping the flow from entering and continuing to flood your home via the damaged plumbing pipe.

Prioritize Flood Safety by Going Higher or Evacuating

Go to the highest level of your home during a flood-causing event, and bring essentials (extra clothes, blankets, food, drinking water, sanitation supplies, and flashlights). Stay there until the storm passes and the water recedes.

If the situation is dire, such as if weather experts project the floodwaters to rise to exponential levels, and you think the topmost floor of your home isn't high enough, evacuate and go to higher ground if it's still safe to do so.

Call for Help

Call professionals to help with your home as soon as the weather permits. If the flooding was due to a burst pipe, call your local licensed plumber. Contact your local electrician, too, if you know or suspect that water has touched or entered wall outlets.

Speak to a mold and water damage remediation company and professional disaster content recovery services, too.

Document the Damage

Plumbers, electricians, and remediation and recovery experts can help you document the damage before they begin working on your home. If they say it's safe, take as many photos and videos of the disaster's aftermath.

Your documentation will serve as proof of your losses when you call your insurance company and file a claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Dangers Can Indoor Flooding Cause?

Electrical hazards aside, indoor flooding, whether due to a weather event or a burst pipe, can put you and your loved ones at risk of illnesses.

Floodwaters can carry sewage, pathogens (e.g., bacteria, viruses, and parasites), and chemicals from outside into your home. Coming into contact with this contaminated water can lead to skin, gastrointestinal, and respiratory issues.

Even if the floodwater is from a clean water source (e.g., a burst water supply pipe), it can still pose health risks by causing water damage and encouraging mold growth. Mold exposure is a potential health threat, as it can cause or trigger allergies, infections, or mycotoxicosis.

How Exactly Is Climate Change Influencing Water-Related Disasters?

Climate change contributes to the increase in frequency and severity of water-related disasters by altering the planet's hydrological (water) cycle, causing warmer air to hold more moisture. Such changes lead to heavier, more intense rainfall, resulting in more severe and destructive storms and flooding.

The warming climate is also causing sea ice and glaciers to melt, resulting in sea levels rising.

Climate change is even making it more likely for extreme cold events to occur. The more frequent and severe "cold snaps" are, the more likely burst pipes are to happen.

Stay Safe Against Flooding Waters With These Strategies

With the risk of facing flooding waters on the rise, knowing what to do during and after such events can be a lifesaver.

If you ever find yourself in such a situation, stay safe by turning off your home's main electrical panel and main water shut-off valve, going to the topmost floor of your house (or evacuating), and calling professionals for help.

