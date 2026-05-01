When remodeling, you can achieve that clean, modern look in your space by installing a freestanding bathroom vanity. It will help you open up the floor and give you flexibility that no built-in cabinet can match. If you have a small bathroom, this vanity will make it bigger.

As per the Global Market Insights, the bathroom remodeling market is on track to grow at 4.7% per year through 2035. Homeowners are spending a lot of money on their bathrooms.

As you renovate your bathroom, freestanding vanities should be on your radar because they deliver high style at a manageable price. These designs add personality and free up your wall space. Additionally, they allow you to easily make changes once you're bored with the design over time.

What Is a Freestanding Bathroom Vanity?

A freestanding bathroom vanity is a décor piece that features a floor-mounted unit that sits directly on your tiles. Unlike the wall-mounted wash basin, it doesn't float or hang off the wall.

Instead, if you consider it, you'll get a more solid, furniture-style feel with a base. With this base, you get to cover your plumbing with a neat connection to the floor.

Why Should I Consider a Freestanding Bathroom Vanity for My Home?

Vanities help you add function and a touch of beauty to your bathroom. If you're planning on installing a bathroom vanity, here are reasons why you should opt for freestanding ones:

No need for wall bracing

Offers a classic, traditional look

Increases your storage options

Hides exposed plumbing pipes better

Easy to install if you're using the existing floor plumbing

If you're working with ultra-tight bathroom remodel plans, freestanding vanities will work best for you. It'll make your space feel more built-in, with ample space.

How Can I Choose the Right Freestanding Bathroom Vanity?

Choosing cabinetry for your bathroom can be a bit overwhelming. To make things easier, here are things you should factor in:

Measure Your Space Before You Shop

Before you buy any vanity online, you should know if it'll work in your room. Since freestanding bathroom vanities sit directly on the floor, you need to place enough clearance around them to swing doors or open drawers comfortably. Your bathroom remodel contractors will measure:

Wall width

Front clearance

Side clearance

Door and drawer swing

Once you know the clearances and limits you have to work within, choosing a freestanding vanity that you love becomes way easier.

Pick the Correct Size

A good vanity for your space should fit your layout and lifestyle. Here are some freestanding vanity sizes you can choose from:

465mm to 600mm freestanding vanity: Use them for your tight en-suites and powder rooms

Use them for your tight en-suites and powder rooms 750mm freestanding vanity: Ideal for small-to-medium bathrooms

Ideal for small-to-medium bathrooms 900mm freestanding bathroom vanity: Gives you more storage and bench space

Gives you more storage and bench space 1200mm freestanding bathroom vanity: Ideal if you're sharing a bathroom

Ideal if you're sharing a bathroom 1500mm to 1800mm freestanding vanity: Fits well if you have a master en-suite

If you work with a unit that's too small, you'll miss out on storage space. However, picking a piece that's too big will crowd your room. Based on the measurements done by remodelers like Five Star Bath Solutions experts, pick a size that works for your space.

Consider the Storage Style

The storage layout of your freestanding vanity is important if you need extra storage. Freestanding vanities give you more internal volume and space compared to wall-hung options. However, how you divide your space matters.

You can use drawers if you have a shared space or a busy bathroom. They keep your things organized and easy to access. Additionally, you don't have to go through the hassle of digging inside a dark cupboard.

If drawers don't fit your video, you can opt for cupboard-style doors. This design gives you a flexible vertical space that you can use to store bins, tall bottles, or extra towels.

When you can't seem to decide, combo styles for your freestanding vanity come in handy. You can use drawers to store smaller items and a cupboard space for your larger items.

Match the Finish to Your Bathroom Style

Once you know the size and storage layout you want, you can now pick a vanity finish that fits your aesthetics. Here are some ideas you can consider:

Matte white finish

Fluted textures

Finishes with bold colors

Timber-look or oak finishes

The finish you pick should match the vibe you want to create in your bathroom. Since Pendleton Times Post reports that Americans spend about 38 minutes in the bathroom daily, you want to make your space a sanctuary after the remodel.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Cost of Bathroom Vanities?

The cost of bathroom vanities can be between a few hundred dollars and several thousand dollars. Your bathroom renovation cost will depend on the size you choose and the materials you use. You also have to include the labor cost.

How Do You Install a Freestanding Bathroom Vanity?

The process of installing a bathroom vanity is relatively easy to follow. Here are the steps:

Turn off the water supply

Remove the old vanity

Prep the area

Prep the vanity

Mark the installation spot

Install your freestanding vanity

Install your vanity top

Install sink and faucets

Connect the plumbing fixtures

Caulk backsplash

These plumbing connections require attention to detail that DIY work may miss out on. Make sure you work with professional plumbers to get the job done perfectly.

What Should I Consider When Hiring Bathroom Contractors?

To find a good bathroom remodeler, assess their experience. Ask your contractor how long they've worked in the industry.

Long-established businesses bring credibility to your project. You'll have peace of mind knowing that the experts you're working with have the respect of locals and past clients.

You should also look at their previous work to gauge their experience. Explore their portfolio and see if their work meets your expectations.

Invest in High-Quality Bathroom Vanity Installation

If you choose to install a freestanding bathroom vanity, you get more storage, style, and flexibility. To ensure your choice matches your taste, search for popular design ideas that match your space and budget. A bathroom remodel contractor will help you make the right vanity that seamlessly matches your sanctuary.

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