If you haven't had your first dental visit in years, it's not too late to book an appointment now to take charge of your oral health. Many people may avoid going to the dentist due to anxiety, lack of geographic access, or cost, but preparing for that long-awaited visit can be a stress-free experience by being honest about your fears, gathering your medical information, and writing down any concerns that you may have for your dentist. Don't forget to take advantage of various relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, or bring a comforting distraction, like music or a good book.

When NYU College of Dentistry surveyed 1,003 adults, 72.6% admitted to having some dental fear, with 26% reporting a severe amount of fear. Many adults have unpleasant memories of dental visits from their childhood, often associated with pain. However, with research, you can find a professional who will treat you and your mouth with the care you deserve.

How Can My First Dental Visit Be Stress-free?

Dental anxiety tips for de-stressing your first dental visit start with good preparation. When dental stress is overwhelming, you can find a dentist who uses sedation therapy; if you go this route, someone must drive you home from the appointment.

Start practicing mindfulness and deep breathing techniques such as:

Box breathing 4-7-8 Technique Deep belly breathing

You can do so on the way to the dentist, in the waiting room, as well as in the chair while waiting for the procedure.

Do dental sounds like drills scare you? Bring your iPod or phone with your favorite music or podcast that can provide a distraction. You can also establish a stop signal where the dentist agrees to pause the exam immediately if you need a break.

Know What to Expect at the Dentist

Give yourself a refresher on what to expect at your next dental visit. If it's been years, expect a comprehensive exam and X-rays to check for issues between teeth and underneath the gums. Your dental hygienist will give you an initial cleaning to remove plaque and tartar buildup.

Now is the time to have your questions and concerns ready for your dentist, who will review your dental and medical history and create a tailored treatment plan. Therefore, whether you want whiter or straighter teeth, your dentist can review what they can directly do for you and can refer you to a specialist if needed.

Don't worry about being overwhelmed by immediate major work on this first visit, since the focus is on diagnosis and planning.

What Are Common Reasons for Dental Anxiety?

If you haven't had a dental appointment in years due to anxiety, you're not alone, and it even has an official name, dentophobia. This condition can be triggered in the dental office or even just by thinking about it.

Common reasons people have dental fear include:

Anesthesia not working

Pain

Needles

Blood

Negative feelings/trauma from past dentists

Associated sounds (like drills)

What Role Does Economics Play in Dental Visits?

Financial hardship can cause a delay in dental care even in those who aren't anxious about treatment. Even with dental insurance, people still have to pay high out-of-pocket expenses in addition to high deductibles.

How Can I Find the Right Dentist for Me?

Scheduling a dental appointment after several years may begin with a referral from a friend or family member. A web search on the ADA website or your dental insurance website can help you find a local licensed professional. Check online reviews, the services they cover, and find one as convenient as possible to your home or work, so you won't be tempted to cancel due to commute.

However, if you're looking for a trusted dentist in South Holland, Illinois, Dental Care 4U provides a comprehensive range of services for your family, from sleep apnea solutions to cosmetic dentistry to Invisalign aligner treatment for straighter teeth.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Age Is Best for a First Dental Visit?

Ideally, your first dental visit should happen by your first birthday or within six months of your first tooth erupting. At this stage in life, dental visits are usually short as they focus more on familiarizing the infant with dental care. After that, people should have bi- annual visits to their local dentist, but more frequent visits may be required for extensive dental treatments, such as orthodontic care or treating periodontal disease.

What BP Is Too High for Dental Cleaning?

Hypertension was previously classified as a blood pressure reading of 140/90 mm Hg or higher. However, the updated guideline classifies hypertension when a patient has a reading of 130/80 mm Hg or higher and a referral is made for them, according to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services. With that said, 180/110 mm Hg or higher is considered an unsafe level for dental office procedures.

Dentists take this condition seriously as hypertension is one of the most common chronic cardiovascular conditions in the United States, and anti-hypertensive medications may cause adverse oral effects. Your dentist can look inside your mouth and prediagnose a related health problem in its early stages, when you may not be aware of the fact that your blood pressure is too high.

What Vitamin Helps Rebuild Teeth?

A vitamin essential for healthy teeth is phosphorus, as it helps the body absorb and use calcium. It also helps to strengthen teeth by protecting and rebuilding tooth enamel. An easy way to add this vitamin to your diet is by incorporating:

Milk

Whole grains

Lean meat

Destress Your First-time Dentist Visit

Get on track with your oral health and schedule your first dental visit in years now. Prepare by being honest about your fears and sharing them with your dental professional. The first visit is to become comfortable with your dentist, who will provide a judgment- free consultation that considers your existing dental and medical health, along with your dental goals. Whether you need an intensive cleaning or are ready to take the next steps with straightening, your local dentist is ready to help you.

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