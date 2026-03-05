A tub-to-shower conversion can be a wise move for your home resale value if done correctly. More and more buyers are on the lookout for showers that have plenty of space, are easy to use, and look stylish.

There's no denying that upgrading certain aspects of your home before a sale can increase your profits. Still, not every renovation will bear the same amount of fruit. An old bathroom is often an eyesore to most potential buyers, so it's worth going the extra mile to make this part of the home as modern as possible.

A shower conversion needs certain elements to be a successful investment.

Why Do Bathroom Renovations Often Influence Home Resale Value?

You may be wondering why this type of renovation is part of real estate market trends rather than, say, the bedroom or garage.

These days, buyers want homes that are ready to go. They don't want to waste time and money on a home that's a diamond in the rough. As such, they're willing to pay top dollar for the convenience of something that has already reached its full potential.

Since bathrooms are one of the most crucial aspects of any home, the true value of bathroom upgrades can't be overstated. Keep in mind how easy it is for buyers to compare and contrast homes on websites. Even the smallest difference can tip the scales in your favor, so a house with an inviting and sleek shower versus one with an old tub will always win out.

When a buyer sees a luxurious bathroom in photos online or during an in-person tour, they get the sense that the house has been well-maintained. This can ease their mind about potential maintenance issues in the future.

Getting the Most Out of Your Renovation

Of course, it's a good idea to ensure that the entire bathroom feels cohesive. If you have a brand-new shower but outdated lighting, for instance, your investment may not be profitable. Remember, you're trying to convince buyers that your house is preferable to others on the market, and that your asking price is fair.

In addition to a shower, your bathroom renovation should also include the following upgrades:

Warm lighting

Attractive tiling

Modern fixtures

An efficient layout

What Are the Shower Remodel Benefits Buyers Notice Most?

Instead of guessing what a hypothetical buyer might want, it's better to take a look at in-demand features and stay true to what's trending.

Aspiring homeowners often love spacious, walk-in showers. After all, no one likes feeling cramped in a place where they spend quite a bit of time. Even if the bathroom's square footage is fairly small, an open layout makes it easier to maximize that limited space.

Accessibility makes all the difference. Tubs are often an unnecessary obstacle and can even be dangerous to get in and out of because of slippery surfaces. Another benefit of a walk-in shower is that it's a cinch to enter and exit.

Plus, you can add a stainless steel railing that looks sleek but also has a vital safety function.

Buyers also prefer showers because they tend to be easier to clean. Instead of wrestling with the curved surfaces of a tub, you can simply wipe down the flat surfaces of a shower.

The visual aspect of a modern shower also has a great deal of sway because it oozes elegance. The following aspects can elevate the space and make it feel like your house is a relaxing resort:

Frameless glass panels

A rainfall showerhead

Built-in shelves

Neat seating features

Can Removing a Bathtub Negatively Impact Home Resale Value?

There are some situations in which it can be beneficial to keep your home's tub. If the house has only one bathroom, families with small children may prefer a tub because it makes bathing their kids easier.

Ultimately, keeping your demographic in mind can help you decide if a tub is better than a shower. It's a good rule of thumb to see what kind of bathroom features recently sold homes in your area have. A local real estate agent can also clue you into what would be best.

Even if you want to keep the tub, you may want to switch it out for an updated model. This can act as a happy medium between keeping an outdated bathroom and elevating it from top to bottom.

Visit Five Star Bath Solutions to see what's possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is A Walk-In Shower Better For Small Bathrooms?

Yes, more often than not, a walk-in shower is preferable because it removes the bulky tub and opens up the area. Plus, the glass enclosure of a shower can let more light in, making the bathroom feel that much more inviting.

How Long Does a Tub-to-Shower Conversion Take?

This kind of conversation depends on the size of your bathroom, among other factors. On its own, a shower conversion can take a few days. If you're pairing this with other bathroom renovations, then it may take a week or so.

Still, it's worth keeping in mind that renovations like these can help sell your home faster, so this extra time can even balance out in the end.

Are Walk-In Showers Easier to Maintain?

Yes. This low-maintenance perk is one of the draws for potential buyers. With fewer crevices and smoother surfaces, you don't have to spend so much time scrubbing to enjoy a nice, sparkling shower.

A Shower Conversion Is a Wise Investment

By thinking your shower conversion through, you can end up with something that can amaze potential buyers. Everything you can do to stand out from the many other homes listed for sale can help you not only close a sale fast but also make more money.

