Prescription eyeglasses can help combat the rising number of vision impairment cases by serving as "tools" that address refractive errors. They use corrective lenses that bend light so that it can focus perfectly on the retina.

Through such corrections, prescription glasses can address common refractive errors, such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism, which are leading causes of vision impairment.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) reports, near or distance vision impairment affects 2.2 billion people worldwide. At least one billion could have prevented or has yet to address the problem. Among these, 88.4 million have a refractive error that prescription glasses can help with.

What Are Prescription Eyeglasses?

Prescription eyeglasses are eyewear with custom-made lenses designed and prescribed by an eye doctor following rigorous eye exams. Their primary goal is to correct vision problems, particularly impairment caused by refractive errors.

Prescription glasses follow a strict prescription, a standardized grid of abbreviations and numbers. Using these grids, opticians can craft and customize lenses with the specific design and corrective power needed by each eye.

Are Prescription Eyeglasses the Same as Reading Glasses?

Reading glasses are very popular vision aids used as "magnifiers" and designed to help wearers see up-close objects and text more clearly.

The non-profit trade association, The Vision Council, says that around 75 million U.S. adults use reading glasses regularly, particularly individuals in their 40s and above. It further reported that there were roughly 205 million pairs of these glasses sold in 2025 alone.

Reading glasses, however, are not the same as prescription glasses. You can buy reading glasses over the counter, usually ready to use. Prescription eyeglasses, on the other hand, require custom-made lenses with prescriptions specific to the wearer's eye condition and vision status.

How Can Prescription Eyeglasses Help With Rising Vision Impairment Cases?

Prescription eyeglasses can help change the tide of rising vision impairment cases, as they correct many cases of refractive errors. Some specialized glasses even come with myopia control lenses, correcting children's current vision and even slowing the progression of nearsightedness.

As a bonus, many of today's prescription glasses are not just corrective; they're also fashionable. You can, for instance, buy prescription glasses with stylish frames, and you can even get designer ones, such as when you shop for Michael Kors eyeglasses, Versace frames, or Burberry Eyewear.

Correcting Myopia (Nearsightedness)

If you have myopia, your eyes can see objects nearby clearly and without issues, but distant ones appear blurry. It results from the eyeball being too long or the cornea having excessive curvature. Because of these issues, the light focuses in front of the retina instead of directly on it.

Myopia is also highly prevalent. As this article published in the National Library of Medicine points out, myopia is the most common refractive error affecting children and young adults. It also notes that this refractive error is:

Seeing an increase in global prevalence, with the prolonged use of digital screens among kids being a primary culprit

Projected to affect 4.8 to 5 million people globally by 2050

Currently affecting 30% to 40% of U.S. adults

With prescription designer eyeglasses, you can stylishly correct your nearsightedness using their concave lenses to bend incoming light rays outward, making incoming light land straight on the retina.

Treating Hyperopia (Farsightedness)

In people with hyperopia, one or both of their eyes either have an eyeball that's too short or a cornea that's too flat. In either case, incoming light focuses at a point beyond the retina, rather than on it. The result is a blurry near vision.

Prescription eyeglasses help combat farsightedness by using corrective convex lenses. The lenses, which have a thicker center, bend incoming light inward, allowing the rays to converge and focus on the retina.

Addressing Presbyopia (Age-Related Farsightedness)

Like hyperopia, presbyopia causes blurry near vision. It is, however, specific to older adults and usually starts at around age 40. It results from the eyes' lenses losing flexibility as a result of aging.

The good news is that prescription glasses can still correct age-related farsightedness by using corrective lenses with additional magnifying power. The latter helps compensate for the reduced flexibility of the eyes' natural lenses.

Helping With Astigmatism

Astigmatism results from the eyes' natural lenses or cornea having an irregular curvature (like a football) instead of a perfect round shape (like a basketball). The irregularity causes uneven bending of the light, leading to blurry or distorted vision regardless of distance.

Prescription eyeglasses can help combat astigmatism by incorporating specialized cylindrical lenses. The lenses bend light more toward one direction, causing scattered light rays to collapse into a single sharp focus on the retina.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Do You Need to Get Prescription Glasses?

The first step to getting prescription eyeglasses is to undergo comprehensive eye exams. You can get them from a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist.

During your exam, you can expect the eye doctor to take and review your family and medical history. You'll also undergo a visual acuity test (reading letters from an eye chart) and a refraction test (using a specialized machine called a phoropter).

You need to undergo eye exams because it's through them that your eye doctor can determine whether you need prescription glasses and, if so, your specific prescriptions.

You also need your pupillary distance (PD), the distance between your pupils, measured in millimeters. You must be aware of your PD when buying prescription glasses, as they're crucial information necessary to ensure accurate centering of your lenses in their frames.

Can You Order Glasses Online if You Have a Prescription?

Yes.

It's easy to order prescription glasses online, provided you have a valid, written prescription from your eye doctor and your PD. With these crucial details, all that's left for you to do is choose the frame you like and pay for your order.

Don't Let Vision Impairment Get the Better of You

Prescription eyeglasses, which can correct refractive errors, can help combat rising cases of vision impairment. Thanks to their corrective lenses, they can help you get your clear eyesight back, so there's no reason not to address problems with your vision, whether it's myopia or hyperopia.

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